Register
07:06 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Palestinian students walk past a mural depicting hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Maher Al-Akhras, who is held by Israel, in the central Gaza Strip, 19 October 2020

    Can Gaza’s Economy Survive a Second Lockdown?

    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/13/1081209150_0:19:2798:1592_1200x675_80_0_0_e6d0391b1b2651c24483ed959e211413.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011191081209199-can-gazas-economy-survive-a-second-lockdown/

    Hamza Jamal, a business owner in Gaza, says he managed to survive the first lockdown imposed by the authorities. But a second one, that now seems to be looming, could deal a severe blow to his company, which currently employs 20 people.

    The situation seems to be getting out of hand in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where authorities are struggling to implement social distancing and where around 600 new coronavirus cases have been registered on Wednesday, the highest daily rate so far.

    Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, more than 11,000 Gazans have been infected with the virus, and 50 have died from the disease.

    Measures Taken

    In an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, Gaza authorities are now mulling over the possibility of imposing a full lockdown of the enclave.

    Last week, the Hamas-run health ministry warned that if cases continued to rise, authorities would have no other choice but to pursue "a progressive return to total lockdown".

    The only problem with this solution is that it might drain the already struggling Gazan economy and might drive many into unemployment and poverty.

    The impoverished Strip has been in that position before. In March, after authorities detected the first few cases of the virus, they introduced a number of restrictive measures to curb COVID-19.

    Governmental and public institutions were shut down, as were the mosques and private companies, a move that bloated Gaza's unemployment rates, which currently exceed 49 percent.

    Second Lockdown Looming

    Now, however, with another lockdown looming, Gazans are afraid that additional restrictions might be lethal for many, who are struggling to stay afloat.

    But the lockdown, if it ends up taking place, is also set to damage the relatively well-off population of the Strip that managed to survive the first wave of restrictions.

    Hamza Jamal, a 40-year-old resident of Gaza, owns a mobile store in the city. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, that business brought him thousands of dollars a month and enabled him to lead a relatively comfortable live in the enclave, which has been cut off from the outside world since 2007, when Hamas -- branded a terror group by Israel -- seized control over the area, forcing the Jewish state to strengthen its borders around the Strip.

    Recalling the first wave of the pandemic, Jamal says it had dealt a severe blow to his lucrative business.

    "Back then, I was forced to stay at home. My 20 employees were forced to do the same but I continued to pay their salaries. People who'd lost their jobs didn't want to spend money on phones. The result was that my losses in that period stood at around $100,000."

    Shortly after authorities lifted the restrictive measures enabling Gazans to go back to work, Jamal says he was able to compensate himself for the losses he'd suffered. But another lockdown could be lethal for his company.

    "I have a lot of debts. I borrowed money to be able to keep my head above water and I need to work for six months without interruption to be able to pay everything off. Otherwise, I risk losing everything I have."

    Jamal is far from the only business owner who has been hurt by the pandemic; earlier this week Palestinian sources reported that more than 60 percent of businesses in the West Bank and Gaza have suffered losses.

    Authorities are struggling to render assistance to everyone in need. Relying on injections of foreign aid, Hamas doesn't have the money to offer the residents of the Strip much-needed help and Jamal says he hadn't counted on it in the first place. 

    Masked Palestinian Hamas gunmen attend a funeral for six of their fighters who were killed in an explosion Saturday, in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip
    © AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
    Hamas' Standing Still Strong in Gaza Despite Islamic Jihad's Attempts to Challenge It, Says Pundit
    "They didn't help us during the first wave, although they promised to. And I doubt they will help us now," said Jamal, adding that he was not even sure about the efficiency of the lockdown.

    "During the first wave, they shut down the Strip rather partially instead of closing it completely and that allowed the virus to continue to spread. They will do it again and this means that Gazans will continue to suffer from the virus, and its financial and health repercussions, without having a suitable solution."

    Tags:
    business, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse