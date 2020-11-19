IDF Publishes Photos of Alleged Iranian, Syrian Targets Hit by Its Missiles

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has posted photos on Twitter of what it described as targets hit in Syria the day before.
The move comes hours after the IDF confirmed that it had carried out strikes on alleged Iranian Quds Force and Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria.
כך נראים תצלומי אוויר של המטרות שנפגעו בתקיפה בסוריה: pic.twitter.com/TZD6HaaCbx— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 19, 2020
On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Israeli forces had launched rockets from the direction of the Golan Heights. Syrian air defence forces shot down several rockets.
As a result of the attack, three servicemen were killed and one was wounded.
Israel periodically launches strikes on Syrian soil, claiming it's targeting Iranian-backed military units in the country. Earlier in autumn, the Israeli armed forces confirmed striking Syrian military targets on 21 September.
All comments
Show new comments (0)