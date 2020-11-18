Register
19:02 GMT18 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli settlers watch as a Palestinian man as he picks up olives near a Jewish settlement outpost near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 16, 2020. Picture taken October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

    Netanyahu Pressured by Lawmakers to Legalise 'Wildcat' Outposts in West Bank

    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081205333_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_0e77a5e015000f39021fe0af99863e7a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011181081205412-netanyahu-pressured-by-lawmakers-to-legalise-wildcat-outposts-in-west-bank/

    Earlier, the Israeli prime minister put his long-promised plans to extend the country's sovereignty over some settlements in the West Bank on hold. The bill that would help legalise the outposts, erected without the approval of Tel Aviv, also wound up in limbo prior to the 2019 general election in Israel.

    Members of the Knesset's Land of Israel Caucus, which brings together lawmakers from various parties who want to "strengthen the State of Israel's hold" on the West Bank, are pressuring Prime Minister Netanyahu to recognise the so-called "wildcat" outposts built in the disputed territories.

    Unlike the Israeli settlements in the West Bank, only considered legal by Israel and deemed illegal by the rest of the international community with the exception of the US, the "wildcat" outposts were built without receiving authorisation from Tel Aviv and are essentially illegal from the Jewish state's standpoint. Thus, they do not enjoy the rights and government services that the West Bank settlements have.

    The Land of Israel Caucus, which includes Netanyahu's allies and members of his own Likud party, has penned a petition urging the authorities to adopt a regulation that would recognise the outposts. The authors of the petition further argued that the adoption of such a regulation "must be done now".

    "It is not fair, reasonable or responsible to leave the settlements without status and the tens of thousands of their residents deprived of their rights", the petition said.

    The caucus' rush with the petition comes amid concerns that President Donald Trump might not win a second term. Trump made several significant moves in terms of recognising Israeli's territorial claims, namely acknowledging Jerusalem as its capital, the Golan Heights as its territory, and ending the practice of calling West Bank settlements "illegal". It remains unclear what policy towards Israel his opponent, Joe Biden, will pursue should he win the Electoral College vote in December.

    Palestinians release balloons during a protest against U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit, near the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
    © REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
    Palestinians release balloons during a protest against U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit, near the Israeli settlement of Psagot in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

    There are currently around 70 Israeli "wildcat" outposts built in the West bank, housing around 20,000 people. The Knesset has already tried to address the issue with Regulation Law 2, which was pushed by Likud and its allies in 2018, but was eventually stalled in 2019 amid a series of general elections and re-elections. The bill would forbid the government from demolishing these outposts, as it has done in the past, and would force Tel Aviv to provide them with full government services. The original owners of the land would be compensated for the land grab financially or with an equal amount of land elsewhere.

    The flags of US, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain are projected on the ramparts of Jerusalem's Old City on September 15, 2020 in a show of support for Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
    © AFP 2020 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Israel, UAE Agree on Visa-Free Travel, Netanyahu Announces

    The matter of the illegal outposts was raised when Netanyahu's Cabinet put on hold its earlier plans to extend sovereignty over several West Bank settlements, something that had been promised by the prime minister during his general election campaign. The plans were frozen as part of a deal with the United Arab Emirates, with the latter agreeing to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange. The deal between the two was brokered by US President Trump.

    Related:

    Jewish Settlements in West Bank Not an Obstacle for Peace, Palestinian 'Stubbornness' is, Prof Says
    IDF Troops Attacked Near Jewish Settlement of Ariel in West Bank
    Western European States Urge Israel to Halt Building Settlements in West Bank
    Pompeo to Visit Golan Heights, Israeli Settlements in West Bank Next Week - Reports
    Israeli Law Should Apply to West Bank Settlements, Netanyahu Says
    Tags:
    West Bank Settlements, West Bank, Israel, US, Benjamin Netanyahu
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse