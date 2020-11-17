Blast Heard at Metallurgical Plant in Israel’s Ashdod, People Injured, Police Say

"A report on an explosion at a metal factory in the industrial area located on the Haogen street in Ashdod was received, a number of people were injured," the police wrote on Twitter.
Security forces have arrived at the scene and initiated preliminary investigative procedures, the police added.
Dans un accident de travail survenu ce matin (mardi) dans une usine métallurgique de la zone industrielle nord d'Ashdod, 2 personnes, d’environ 40 ans ont été tuées et 2 autres ont été blessées.— 0404Informations (@0Informations) November 17, 2020
La Police a ouvert une enquête.
Meanwhile, The Times of Israel has reported that two workers were killed and two others were injured as the result of a "suspected gas explosion" at Ashdod’s plant.
