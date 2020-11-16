Several People Injured Following Explosion at Gas Station in Tehran, Reports Suggest

At the same time, according to media reports, no fatalities have been recorded.
"A fuel tanker caught fire while unloading at the gas station at Pirouzi street in Tehran," state TV reported, adding that the fire had been contained.
صدای مهیب یک انفجار بزگ در سمت شرق تهران— Majid ajdaM (@majidbavafa) November 16, 2020
نمیدونم چی بود ولی ممکن پمپ بنزین یا مخزن گاز داخل میدان بوده که منفجر شده pic.twitter.com/vXaUpljPst
In mid-September, an explosion at a battery workshop near the Iranian capital killed one person and injured 10 more.
The blast resulted in more than 20 cars and some of the nearby buildings being damaged.
All comments
Show new comments (0)