Bahraini-Israeli-US Summit to Be Held in Jerusalem on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A tripartite Bahraini-Israeli-US meeting will take place on Wednesday in Jerusalem with the participation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani and his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

The parties are due to sign a series of joint cooperation agreements between Israel and Bahrain in various fields, including the opening of diplomatic missions and the implementation of direct flights between the two countries, according to the political sources cited by the channel.

The Bahraini delegation will include the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Alzayani and other high-ranking officials.

The Israeli cabinet of ministers ratified on Sunday the Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful, and friendly relations with Bahrain, thereby concluding the process of normalisation of ties with the Persian Gulf monarchy.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani (R) and head of the Israeli delegation National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat sign agreements during a ceremony in Bahrain's capital Manama, on October 18, 2020. - Israel and Bahrain cemented a deal officially establishing relations and signed several memorandums of understanding, further opening up the wealthy Gulf region to the Jewish state.

Before the vote, Netanyahu hailed the normalisation of ties with a number of Arab countries, describing it as major achievements for Israel.

On 15 September, Bahrain signed with Israel the joint communique on the normalisation of relations, joining the US system of fresh peace deals with the Jewish state, also known as the Abraham Accords.

In October, top Israeli and US delegations travelled to the gulf state where they concluded a number of cooperation deals in different spheres, including economy, energy and aviation.