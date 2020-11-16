Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies, State Media Report Citing Ministry

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has passed away at the age of 79, state-run SANA news agency reported in the early hours of Monday, citing the ministry.
Muallem would have turned 80 on 13 January.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the death of Foreign Minister Walid Muallem", SANA said.
Muallem held a rather critical stance on the US' role in the Syrian civil war that broke out in 2011. In August 2012, in support of the Syrian government's position, Muallem said that the United States was "the major player against Syria" in this war and blamed Washington for supporting terrorism in the country in spite of its claims to be fighting it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)