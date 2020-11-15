IDF Identifies Two Launches Fired From Gaza Toward Israeli Territory

One of the launched rockets did not trigger an alert in the area of the city of Ashdod, as there was no threat of it falling in the populated areas, while another led to alarms being activated in the city. Israeli air defence intercepted the rockets.
בהמשך לדיווחים זוהו שני שיגורים משטח רצועת עזה לשטח ישראל. שיגור אחד אשר לא הפעיל התרעה במרחב העיר אשדוד בהיעדר צורך ושיגור נוסף שבעקבותיו הופעלו התרעות בעיר אשדוד ובמרחב השפלה. לוחמי ההגנה האווירית שיגרו מיירטים לעבר המטרות בהתאם למדיניות— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 15, 2020
An army spokesperson said that the details are now under investigation, according to the local media. At the same time, an explosion was heard in Central Israel, and witnesses reported interceptions by the missile defence system in the area.
Earlier, the Israel Defence Forces were boosting their presence on the Gaza border in anticipation of a potential escalation. The Israeli military also deployed batteries of the Iron Dome missile defence system in the South over concerns that Islamic Jihad militants may launch rockets from Gaza.
