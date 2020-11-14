'Hollywood Scenarios': Tehran Denies Report About 'Secret' Killing of Al-Qaeda Leader in Iran

The New York Times reported this week that al-Qaeda's second-in-command chief Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was killed in August this year in Iran by "Israeli agents" at the behest of Washington, and that his death had been kept secret until now.

Iran has refuted an earlier New York Times report about the killing of an Al-Qaeda* terrorist operating in the country, according to the statement released by the Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also denied the presence of the group's terrorists in the country.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly rejects the presence of any members of this group in Iran and recommends that the American media not follow the Hollywood scenarios of the American and Zionist authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

واکنش سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در خصوص برخی گزارش‌های منتشر شده مبنی بر ادعای ترور یک مقام گروه تروریستی القاعده در ایران pic.twitter.com/TezuRjcMYb — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) November 14, 2020

"From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region," the ministry added.

The ministry's spokesman called the reports about alleged assassination "a lie", maintaining that "such accusations are made in the context of a comprehensive economic, intelligence and psychological war against the Iranian people."

"The media should not be a platform for spreading the purposeful lies of the White House against Iran," the official said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.

The statement comes shortly after the NYT published the report, which claimed that one of al-Qaeda's chief operatives, Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who was also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli intelligence at the behest of the United States. He was considered to be second-in-command within the terrorist organisation's leadership after Ayman al-Zawahiri, but his death has remained a secret, the NYT explained, citing intelligence sources.

*Al-Qaeda and Daesh are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

