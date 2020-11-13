Register
20:01 GMT13 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Amb. James Jeffrey, the State Department special representative for Syria engagement and special envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, prepares to testify as the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

    ‘What Withdrawal?’ Senior Official Boasts About Openly Lying to Trump to Keep US Troops in Syria

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    5111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081107631_0:158:3003:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_1651e172095b94517349cfaaf882854b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011131081158526-what-withdrawal-senior-official-boasts-about-openly-lying-to-trump-to-keep-us-troops-in-syria/

    In late 2018, Donald Trump ordered the immediate withdrawal of almost all US troops from Syria within 90 days. He repeated the order in October 2019. Several hundred US troops remain in Syria to this day, notwithstanding the president’s executive decisions.

    Jim Jeffrey, outgoing US special representative for Syria and special presidential envoy for the Western coalition against Daesh (ISIS),* has frankly admitted that he and members of his staff deliberated obfuscated and covered up the true size of the US military footprint in Syria from the president.

    “We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,” Jeffrey said, speaking to Defense One.

    “What Syria withdrawal? There was never a Syria withdrawal,” the veteran diplomat cheekily added, referring to Trump’s repeated orders in late 2018 and then again in 2019 to bring US troops home.

    “When the situation in northeast Syria had been fairly stable after we defeated ISIS, [Trump] was inclined to pull out. In each case, we then decided to come up with five better arguments for why we needed to stay. And we succeeded both times. That’s the story,” Jeffrey boasted.

    He added that the real number of US troops in Syria today is “a lot more” than the estimated 200-400 Trump agreed to leave behind in 2019 to “secure” the country’s oil fields and prevent them from falling into the hands of the Syrian government or the terrorists.
    A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Darko Bandic
    A U.S. soldier observes form the top of a fighting vehicle at a US military base at undisclosed location in Northeastern Syria, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

    Jeffrey, 74, served as US ambassador to Iraq under Barack Obama, and as deputy national security advisor to George W. Bush. In August 2016, he joined nearly 50 other Republican national security officials in signing a letter suggesting Trump was not qualified to be president and would put American security at risk if he won.  Trump appointed him to his administration anyway in 2018. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday that Jeffrey would be retiring later this month.

    Jeffrey praised Trump for achieving what he described as a “stalemate” in multiple Middle Eastern conflicts, but said he stood by his decision to add his signature to the 2016 letter attacking Trump. He also encouraged Joe Biden, Trump’s possible successor, to ‘stay the course’ laid out by him and other members of the Trump administration. He warned Biden not to try to engage in Bush-style nation-building in Syria. “I think the stalemate we’ve put together is a step forward and I would advocate it,” he stressed.

    A fighter prepares an ammunition belt.
    © AFP 2020 / Safin Hamed
    Syria Seizes Stock of Terrorist Weapons, Including US-Made TOW and LAW Missiles - Photos
    Biden is known to have been an active proponent within the Obama administration of the CIA’s ‘Operation Timber Sycamore’ to provide arms, supplies and training to the thousands of jihadist militants who signed up to fight the Syrian government starting in 2012. The covert operation was closed down by the Trump administration in 2017.

    Commenting on the Defence One Story, CNN anchor Jim Sciutto noted that senior Pentagon officials told him similar stories about how they “fooled” Trump into leaving troops in Syria indefinitely.

    “If you look at his tweets, they were definitive about leaving. And then we didn’t leave. And now we haven’t left, we’re still there, and that’s a good thing,” Sciutto quoted one unnamed official as saying.

    Syria has reported a major uptick of US military activity in its northeastern provinces in recent months, with the region home to the vast majority of the war-torn country’s oil-rich areas needed for reconstruction.

    Damascus has repeatedly demanded that all foreign forces not explicitly invited into the country by Syria’s internationally recognized government to withdraw completely and immediately.

    Loud & Clear
    © Sputnik
    Trump on Syria: “U.S. Troops Will Remain…Where They Have the Oil”
    Late last year, Jeffrey insisted that he had “every belief” that the US’s plundering of Syria’s oil resources was “legal under international law.”

    Donald Trump began a bit of housekeeping in the US security apparatus on Monday, firing Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and replacing him with Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Centre. Esper’s termination set off a string of resignations at the Pentagon. Republicans then rallied to the defence of CIA director Gina Haspel amid rumours that she too may get the sack. FBI director Christopher Wray is also reportedly on the chopping block, with former CIA director John Brennan speculating that the president might pursue “vendettas” against his intelligence officials, possibly for their failure to support him amid the corruption probe against the Biden family’s potentially illegal business dealings in Ukraine.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    President Assad Takes Part in International Conference on Return of Refugees to Syria
    Bashar al-Assad: Western Sanctions Create 'Big Obstacles' for Return of Refugees to Syria
    US Training Daesh Detainees for Recruitment Into Illegal Militant Groups in Syria, Russia Says
    Explosion Occurs on Route of Russian Military Police Convoy in Syria, Russian Military Says
    Syria’s Post-WWII PM Was Zionist Spy Who Helped Stop UK’s ‘Greater Syria’ Scheme, Historian Alleges
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse