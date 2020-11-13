Register
20:00 GMT13 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Druze men carry Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye, Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Tuesday, 17 April 2018.

    China, Other Developing Nations Weigh in on Syrian-Israeli Spat, Tell Tel Aviv to Get Out of Golan

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    8412
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107372/92/1073729270_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_30320afb3efef04eaaa622d9a0904c97.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011131081158000-china-other-developing-nations-weigh-in-on-syrian-israeli-spat-tell-tel-aviv-to-get-out-of-golan/

    Israel occupied and annexed about 1,200 square km of Syria’s strategic Golan Heights in the aftermath of the Six Day War of June 1967. The United Nations condemned the move as “null and void and without international legal effect”. Damascus has vowed to get its territory back one day "by any means necessary".

    China and the Group of 77 bloc of developing nations has called on Israel to carry out an “immediate and full” withdrawal from Syria’s Golan Heights territory and all other occupied Arab lands.

    In a ministerial declaration adopted by the group after a virtual meeting, participants “reaffirmed the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and of the population of the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources, including land, water and energy resources, and demanded that Israel, the occupying power, cease the exploitation, damage, cause of loss or depletion and endangerment of the natural resources”, in both territories, as well as from occupied Lebanese lands.

    The continued occupation of these territories “constitutes violations of international law and severely undermines their ability to pursue sustainable development,” the G77 said, adding that Israeli forces should withdraw immediately to behind borders which existed before 4 June 1967.

    The statement also reaffirmed member nations’ “rejection of unilateral economic sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic, which have a negative impact on the development and prosperity of the people of the Syrian Arab Republic, and in this regard called for an immediate lifting of those sanctions.”

    The Trump administration formally recognised Israeli “sovereignty” over the Golan Heights in the spring of 2019. The move was criticised by several US allies, as well as China and Russia. Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called it a “conscious, deliberate demonstration of lawlessness”.

    Israel occupied the Golan Heights in June 1967 after the Six Day War against a coalition of Arab states including Syria, Egypt and Jordan. Israel formally annexed the strategic territory in 1981, with UN Security Council members - including the US - unanimously refusing to recognise the decision.

    Israeli soldiers work on tanks in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria and not far from Lebanon's border on 28 July 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Non-Aligned Movement Demands Israel Withdraw to 1967 Borders With Syria
    About 23,000 ethnic Druze continue to live in the Israeli-occupied Golan, most of them refusing to get Israeli citizenship and repeatedly staging demonstrations expressing their desire to return to Syria.

    The G77’s ministerial declaration also called on the lifting of the US economic, financial and commercial blockade against Cuba, and expressed support for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal in accordance with the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. The meeting expressed support for the Iran nuclear deal, and called for all unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic, as well as Sudan, Venezuela and North Korea to be lifted.

    The so-called Group of 77 was created in 1964 by 77 non-aligned developing countries. The group has since expanded to comprise 134 members. China provides political and financial support to the G77, but does not formally consider itself a member. Accordingly, official documents refer to the coalition as the ‘The Group of 77 and China’.

    Related:

    Bashar al-Assad: Western Sanctions Create 'Big Obstacles' for Return of Refugees to Syria
    US Training Daesh Detainees for Recruitment Into Illegal Militant Groups in Syria, Russia Says
    Explosion Occurs on Route of Russian Military Police Convoy in Syria, Russian Military Says
    Syria’s Post-WWII PM Was Zionist Spy Who Helped Stop UK’s ‘Greater Syria’ Scheme, Historian Alleges
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dancers Mariah Rivera (L) and Ashton Bray take a curtain call during the Fantasy show at Luxor Hotel & Casino on 9 November 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    This Week in Pictures: 7 - 13 November
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse