Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Two Explosive-Laden Boats Deployed by Houthis - Report

According to the report, the boats were launched from the port of Hudaydah.
Earlier this week, the Saudis also said they shot down an explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory. Another explosives-laden boat was intercepted last month.
Since 2015, Saudi Arabia and several allies, including the United Arab Emirates, have been waging a war in Yemen against the Houthi movement after they threw out Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, an ally of Riyadh, claiming his government's rule was unfair toward poorer areas of the country, such as the northern border region from which the Houthis hail.
The Houthis have established control over much of the country, but their war with the Saudi-led coalition and Saudi-allied militias in the country continues, even as the Houthis have become able to mount deep strikes into Saudi territory, such as one claimed attack in September 2019 that temporarily disabled two petroleum facilities in Eastern Province.
The war has devastated Yemen, killing close to a quarter-million Yemenis by the end of 2019, according to estimates by Amnesty International, and brought widespread disease and famine to millions more.
