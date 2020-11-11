Register
20:07 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An election official wearing a protective mask empties a ballot box after parliamentary elections, amid fears over the rising number of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, in Amman, Jordan 10 November 2020.

    Jordan's Parliamentary Race Unlikely to Change Political System, Nor Will It Bolster Opposition

    © REUTERS / MUHAMMAD HAMED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081130858_0:109:3071:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_ee27767d28214430b4f96862f157b11d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011111081130896-jordans-parliamentary-race-unlikely-to-change-political-system-nor-will-it-bolster-opposition/

    Jordan's Islamic Action Front, a party close to the Muslim Brotherhood deemed a terrorist movement by several states, took part in the country's parliamentary elections held on Tuesday. But Israel's former diplomat to the kingdom says the group is unlikely to make any significant grabs.

    Votes are currently being counted in Jordan after it held its parliamentary elections on Tuesday where more than 1,700 contenders are competing for one of the 130 places in its chamber. 

    Apathy caused by the dire economic situation and the raging coronavirus kept many Jordanians at home, with authorities reporting a turnout of less than 30 percent, the lowest in recent years.

    System Won't Change

    But even when the votes are counted and the results are announced, the elections are not set to change the present system of rule by tribal and pro-governmental factions. 

    Nor are they expected to bolster Jordan's opposition, the Islamic Action Front (IAF), a party linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and deemed a terrorist organisation by several Arab states. 

    That, however, doesn't prevent the IAF from trying its luck. In September, when the Jordanian parliament was dissolved, the party announced it would run in the forthcoming elections, effectively ending its boycott of parliamentary races.

    Their agenda is straightforward. Apart from striving to see Sharia law become more dominant in Jordan, they are also supportive of the Palestinian cause and are vocal about their anti-Israel stance. 

    Yet, Oded Eran, a senior research fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies and someone who served as the country's ambassador to the kingdom, believes the chances of the IAF to improve their position from the 2016 race, when they received 16 seats in the parliament, are low.

    "The influence and the prestige of the Muslim Brotherhood has declined in recent years. It is not only the case with Jordan; it has happened in other states too. It doesn't mean they ceased to exist but they will have difficulty in functioning".

    Muslim Brothers Are Not a Threat

    Although relations between the MB and Jordan have largely been stable primarily because of the decision by King Abdullah II to opt for dialogue rather than confrontation, 2015 saw a peak in tensions between the two sides. Back then authorities banned all their public gatherings and took a number of steps to make sure the movement didn't dare rear its head. 

    In 2016, for example, authorities closed down MB's headquarters in Amman, and recently Jordan's court decided to dissolve the movement saying it failed "to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law".

    "The eruption of the coronavirus has also hurt the MB", said Eran. "It prevented them from gathering in mosques and that eventually impaired their activity".

    However, rural areas of Jordan still seem to harbour supporters of the movement, who are often frustrated at the way the government is handling the economic crisis that has pushed poverty and unemployment rates to unprecedented heights.

    But Eran says the impact they make is too marginal to be able to challenge the monarchy, especially given the fact that the group get most of its support from among the less privileged of society who often rely on the government for water and other necessities.

    President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Traumatised by Obama's Foreign Policy, Saudi Arabia is Wary of What's to Come Under Biden

    And that fragile position of the MB is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the former diplomat reckons.

    Some experts in the Middle East could argue with that statement. Although it is still unclear who won the presidential race to the White House, many in the region worry that the new administration under Joe Biden, if he ends up taking office, will be supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood, giving them a backwind they used to enjoy from under President Barack Obama.

    However, Eran believes it is extremely unlikely such a shift would ever take place in Jordan.

    "Biden is an experienced politician, who is knowledgeable about the situation in the region and who will not re-open that file [of the Muslim Brotherhood - ed.]. King Abdullah knows this and he welcomed his victory. For him, it is a relief also because that means that the peace of the century deal and Israel's annexation plan is off the table".
    Tags:
    Parliament, Election, Jordan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse