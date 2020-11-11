Five Diplomatic Missions in Saudi Arabia Condemn Attack at Remembrance Ceremony in Jeddah

"The Embassies of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, which were associated with this commemoration, strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Such attacks on innocent people are shameful and entirely without justification", the joint statement said.
The embassies wished recovery to the injured and expressed gratitude to the Saudis, who assisted those affected by the attack.
The diplomatic missions stressed that they are ready to assist the Saudi authorities in the investigation of the incident.
The attack occurred when the diplomatic representatives of France, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the US gathered at the Jeddah Cemetery to commemorate the end of World War I.
