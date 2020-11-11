Two People Injured as Explosion Rocks Non-Muslim Cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Photo

According to France's foreign ministry, a blast occurred during the ceremony at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah commemorating the end of the First World War.

Several people were injured in an explosion at a Remembrance Day ceremony held in Saudia Arabia, according to a Greek government official.

"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official said.

Two people were lightly injured in an explosion at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jedda on Wednesday, the authorities of the province of Mecca said.

"This morning, the security forces encountered a cowardly attack, when several foreign consuls were attending an event in Jeddah, as a result of which an employee of the Greek consulate and a member of the Saudi security forces were lightly injured," the authorities said.

#ArabieSaoudite Tentative d'attentat ce matin au cimetière des non-musulmans à #Jeddah. Lors de la cérémonie du #11Novembre. En présence du Consul Général de France, 🇮🇪, 🇬🇧...& expatriés français. Des blessés...

15j après attaque au couteau au Consulat, la France encore visée !? pic.twitter.com/whjBGlLdad — Clarence Rodriguez (@Clarencewoman) November 11, 2020

​French senator Damien Regnard tweeted: 'All my support to our compatriots in Saudi Arabia and in Jeddah.'

Tout mon soutien à nos compatriotes en Arabie Saoudite et à Jeddah ! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/XYd2ZNp5cm — Damien Regnard (@damienregnard) November 11, 2020

The French consulate in Jeddah urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "maximum vigilance" amid a blast at a cemetery.

"In particular, exercise discretion, and stay away from all gatherings and be cautious when moving around," the statement said.

​Greek and French officials were at the ceremony and there are unverified reports that British consular staff were also at the cemetery.