Two People Injured as Explosion Rocks Non-Muslim Cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Photo

Several people were injured in an explosion at a Remembrance Day ceremony held in Saudia Arabia, according to a Greek government official.
"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official said.
Two people were lightly injured in an explosion at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi city of Jedda on Wednesday, the authorities of the province of Mecca said.
"This morning, the security forces encountered a cowardly attack, when several foreign consuls were attending an event in Jeddah, as a result of which an employee of the Greek consulate and a member of the Saudi security forces were lightly injured," the authorities said.
#ArabieSaoudite Tentative d'attentat ce matin au cimetière des non-musulmans à #Jeddah. Lors de la cérémonie du #11Novembre. En présence du Consul Général de France, 🇮🇪, 🇬🇧...& expatriés français. Des blessés...— Clarence Rodriguez (@Clarencewoman) November 11, 2020
15j après attaque au couteau au Consulat, la France encore visée !? pic.twitter.com/whjBGlLdad
French senator Damien Regnard tweeted: 'All my support to our compatriots in Saudi Arabia and in Jeddah.'
Tout mon soutien à nos compatriotes en Arabie Saoudite et à Jeddah ! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/XYd2ZNp5cm— Damien Regnard (@damienregnard) November 11, 2020
The French consulate in Jeddah urged its nationals in Saudi Arabia to exercise "maximum vigilance" amid a blast at a cemetery.
"In particular, exercise discretion, and stay away from all gatherings and be cautious when moving around," the statement said.
Greek and French officials were at the ceremony and there are unverified reports that British consular staff were also at the cemetery.
