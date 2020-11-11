Register
22:04 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Syrian President Bashar Assad speaks to dozens of Syrian diplomats, in Damascus, Syria (File)

    Bashar al-Assad: Western Sanctions Create 'Big Obstacles' for Return of Refugees to Syria

    © AP Photo / Syrian Presidency Facebook
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    8222
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105730/88/1057308858_0:711:2386:2054_1199x675_80_0_0_f9b618400d41f07db03631721e399eb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011111081125949-western-sanctions-hinder-creation-of-needed-conditions-for-return-of-refugees-to-syria-assad-says/

    Over 5 million people are believed to have fled Syria following the military conflict in the country that has been ongoing since 2012.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the United States and its Western colleagues are hindering the return of Syrian refugees to their motherland.

    "Today we continue working persistently for the return of every refugee who wants to return and participate in the restoration of the homeland," the Syrian president said during the international conference on Wednesday. 

    "But there are big obstacles, besides the pressure that Syrian refugees are subjected to abroad to prevent their return; there are illegal economic sanctions and blockades imposed by the American regime or its allies," he added. 

    According to Assad, the "Syrian refugee problem" is an artificial issue that has been created by the Western powers, particularly the US.

    The president added that the problem of refugees returning is not simply a "humanitarian issue" but also a "national problem" for the country, as many more people were now willing to return to the state.

    "They refuse to be a number in politically-motivated statistics or a pawn in the hands of the regimes that support terrorism against their home country," Assad announced.

    Over Five Million Refugees Displaced

    Syria has been shaken by military conflict since 2011, with Daesh* insurgents taking control of much of the country in 2015; the terrorist group was almost entirely defeated three years later.

    Millions of people have been displaced since then, becoming refugees in other countries, inlcuding neighbouring Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon. Millons more are internally displaced, according to the UNHCR.

    The return of refugees has now become one of the Syrian government's primary concerns. In October, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem confirmed that the government would hold a conference on the return of Syrian refugees after meeting with UN special envoy for the country Geir Pedersen. Al-Moallem had criticised the West back then for creating "false pretests" preventing the return of refugees to the country. 

    This April 19, 2020 file photo shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria
    © AP Photo / Ghaith Alsayed
    This April 19, 2020 file photo shows a large refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Atma, in Idlib province, Syria

    The announcement of the conference was first made by Russia last month, with the country's Defence Ministry revealing that it would co-organise the event that would be held in Damascus between 10 to 14 November. It was then agreed that the International Conference on the Return of Refugees, would take place on 11-12 November, but some Western countries have voiced their objection, claiming that Syria was not yet ready for the refugees to return.

    During Assad's address, he thanked Moscow for the "tremendous effort" it made to organise the conference despite the West's attempts to "disrupt the forum". 

    *Daesh [ISIS, ISIL, the Islamic State] - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse