Register
22:03 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo taken on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, a man stands on a sun baked pool that used to be a perennial water supply in Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe

    Israel to the Rescue? How Innovation and Technology Is Saving Lives in Africa

    © AP Photo / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    6213
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0a/1081112011_0:486:2730:2022_1200x675_80_0_0_d312a2f79a78bf84b20cc0a69d1c250c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011101081111920--israel-to-the-rescue-how-innovation-and-technology-saving-lives-in-africa/

    Innovation Africa is just one Israeli NGO aimed at helping African nations receive access to clean water and electricity. And Michal Benari, the organisation's chief of staff, says her company has already managed to provide assistance to millions across the continent.

    Israel's international airport is not fully operational due to the raging coronavirus, but for Michal Benari, chief of staff at Innovation Africa, limited flights are definitely not an obstacle.

    Israeli Solutions

    Determined to bring Israeli technology and innovation to African countries, some of which have also been suffering from the pandemic, the NGO's mission is simple. It strives to provide remote and rural areas of the continent with access to energy and clean water.

    For a continent, where nearly 800 million people have no access to such basic necessities, their work, as well as the activity of other Israeli companies with a similar mission, appears to be an uphill battle. Benari says that since the moment of its establishment the company has positively impacted the lives of more than 2.2 million people across ten African countries.

    It all started in 2008, when Sivan Ya'ari, the CEO and founder of the NGO, travelled to Tanzania as part of her masters in international energy management and policy. It was there that she witnessed the impact that a lack of access to energy and clean water can have on rural communities, and it was there that she decided to dedicate her life to changing the world.

    Maasai, Tanzania
    © Photo : Jimmy Nelson
    Maasai, Tanzania

    Back then, she managed to raise the necessary sum to power a medical centre via a small solar power system, but Ya'ari didn't want to stop there.

    "Today, the organisation is a powerful force for change. Utilising Israeli innovations, the NGO helps to bring essential light and power equipment to schools, orphanages, and medical centres and by harnessing the energy from the Sun, the organisation constructs a solar water pumping system to pump safe, clean water from an aquifer just metres beneath the ground", explained Benari.

    The feedback the NGO's getting is positive. Teams are warmly welcomed and most of the time enjoy cooperation with local communities, village chiefs, relevant ministers, and governmental officials.

    Hurdles Ahead

    But despite their good intentions, hard work, numerous volunteers, and an army of engineers and local contractors, Benari says the NGO is still struggling to gain access and help all those in need of assistance.

    "Over 620 million people across sub-Saharan Africa do not have access to electricity. And that means they cannot receive the quality education and the healthcare they need".

    The practical meaning of this is that urgent operations that need to take place at night are either performed in the dark or are delayed until morning, putting the lives of patients at risk.

    People living near the traditional medicine market wait to receive food baskets from private donors, Monday, April 13, 2020 downtown Johannesburg
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    People living near the traditional medicine market wait to receive food baskets from private donors, Monday, April 13, 2020 downtown Johannesburg

    Life-saving vaccines that require refrigerators are not available, exposing thousands that could be saved to potential danger.

    Innovation Africa relies on heavy cash injections from private donors, including families and corporations, but despite impressive cash flows, a mission to assist millions across the continent needs constant financial support.

    The COVID pandemic, which has already damaged many economies around the world, could harm the NGO's chances of securing those funds but Benari is certain that the company will be able to overcome this and other difficulties.

    "Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, the NGO has remained steadfast in its mission [to provide] clean water [to] already vulnerable communities. Since the start of 2020, we have expanded our operations and completed close to 200 projects in one year alone".

    And they hope to continue their activity in the years to come.

    "Our organisation proudly believes in the importance of 'tikkun olam'", says Benari, referring to the Hebrew notion that encourages action to change the globe.
    The carcase of a cow lies on an empty road near Lagbogal, 56 kilometers from Wajir town, Kenya, Wednesday, July 6, 2011
    © AFP 2020 / Sayyid Azim
    The carcase of a cow lies on an empty road near Lagbogal, 56 kilometers from Wajir town, Kenya, Wednesday, July 6, 2011
    "[Improving the world] is a global responsibility, and it is our duty to share the remarkable innovations that Israel has developed with those in need. We made our desert bloom many decades ago and we want to share our experience with African nations [that are going through similar hurdles right now]".
    Tags:
    waters, water, water, water, Water, Africa, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse