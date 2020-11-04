IDF: Israeli Soldiers Gun Down Attacker in West Bank's Nablus

"The Israel Defense Forces prevented an attempted attack with firearms south of Nablus. The attacker has been neutralized," the IDF said in a statement.
Our troops thwarted a shooting attack near the city of Nablus this morning. An assailant fired at IDF soldiers at a military post as he drove out of the city.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 4, 2020
We responded with fire and neutralized the assailant.
Palestinian news agency Wafa reported of a shooting incident at an Israeli roadblock in the city, with soldiers opening fire at a car, without giving details. The area has been cordoned off according to the agency.
No injuries were reported from the Israeli side.
