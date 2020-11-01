Afghan Border Police Commander Killed in Roadside Bomb Blast

The blast occurred when the commander's car was on the way from Takhar to Kunduz. Two other servicemen were injured.
None of the terrorist groups that operate in Afghanistan have so far claimed responsibility for the blast.
The United Nations earlier reported that during the first nine months of 2020, the fewest civilians have been killed since 2012 amid the ongoing war in Afghanistan, in particular, 2,117 Afghan civilians were killed and 3,822 injured between January 1 and September 30 as a result of violent attacks in the country. Bomb attacks and violent clashes continue to erupt in the region despite the ongoing intra-Afghan talks which started in late September between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar.
Earlier this month, the situation in the country escalated after the Taliban on October 18 accused the United States of violating the non-aggression pact by launching airstrikes on their positions in southern and western Afghanistan.
