Death Toll From Earthquake in Turkey Surpasses 70, Emergency Management Agency Says

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the Friday 6.6-magnitude earthquake stood at 69, while the number of injured was at 949.
"According to the latest data, 73 people died, 961 others were injured", AFAD said in a statement.
According to Turkey's Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, the earthquake completely destroyed or severely damaged over 40 buildings, while over a thousand buildings were partially damaged.
İzmir’de hasar tespit çalışmalarımıza müteakip yıkım çalışmalarımızı başlattık.— Murat KURUM (@murat_kurum) November 1, 2020
İnşa çalışmalarımıza da 1 ay içinde başlayacağız.
Bu süreçte vatandaşlarımıza 30 bin lira eşya, 13 bin lira da taşınma ve kira yardımı yapacağız. pic.twitter.com/OlmO26AnpT
Turkey is located in a seismically active zone, where earthquakes may often bring casualties and serious damage. In January, another quake of 6.8 magnitude hit the Turkish province of Elazig, resulting in more than 40 people dead.
All comments
Show new comments (0)