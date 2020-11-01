Turkey Extends Seismic Survey in Disputed East Mediterranean Area

Turkey has issued a new Navtex message, saying that Oruc Reis, along with Ataman and Cengizhan vessels, will conduct exploration on 1-14 November.
The Greek Foreign Ministry has responded by calling out Turkey's actions as illegal.
"Unfortunately, the new Navtex issued by Turkey for 1-14 November, reserving an area within the Greek continental shelf for the conduct of illegal seismic surveys, reconfirms yet again that Turkey is continuing to ignore the fundamental rules of International Law," the ministry said in a statement.
Previously, Ankara announced it would conduct surveys in the disputed area of the Eastern Mediterranean from 12-22 October and then extended them two times.
Turkey has been engaged in a bitter maritime borders dispute with Greece and Cyprus in connection with the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that that the region has considerable gas deposits.
The European Union warned Ankara that it may slap sanctions on the country if it continues extending operations, but Turkey claimed that it has every right to those natural resources.
