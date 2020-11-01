Gunmen Attack Convoy of Deputy Head of Afghanistan's Reconciliation Council - Source

One of Mohammad's guards was killed when gunmen attacked his convoy on the Kabul-Jalalabad highway on Saturday, the source said.
The situation in the country escalated after the Taliban movement accused the US of breaching the non-aggression pact on 18 October by carrying out airstrikes on their positions in Afghanistan's south and west.
The US has rejected the Taliban's claims, saying that the airstrikes were only conducted in tandem with the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.
Haji Din Mohammad, the deputy head of the High Council for National Reconciliation survived an attaack in Kabul-Jalalbad Highway last evening, but his gaurd was killed. pic.twitter.com/ONnuR2RAYR— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) November 1, 2020
Clashes in Afghanistan continue to occur despite the ongoing peace deal between the two sides signed earlier this year in Doha. According to the agreement signed between the US and the Taliban on 29 February, foreign armed forces are required to withdraw from the nation in return for the Taliban's pledge to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a haven for terrorist activity.
*Taliban is designated as a terrorist group banned in Russia
