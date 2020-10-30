Former Turkish Prime Minister Mesut Yilmaz Dies at Istanbul Hospital

According to the news agency, the 73-year old Yilmaz had been receiving treatment for lung cancer at the private Florence Nightingale hospital for about two years.
"We lost our Former Prime Minister Mesut Yılmaz, who was receiving medical treatment for a while and whose condition we have been closely following. I wish God's mercy on him, and I want to express my condolences to his loved ones", Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated.
Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin also addressed the death of the politician.
Eski Başbakan ve Anavatan Partisi eski Genel Başkanı Mesut Yılmaz'ın vefatını büyük bir üzüntü ile öğrenmiş bulunmaktayım. Merhuma Allah'tan rahmet, değerli ailesine ve Türk milletine baş sağlığı diliyorum.— Ibrahim Kalin (@ikalin1) October 30, 2020
"I have learned with great sorrow about the death of ex-Prime Minister and former Chairman of the Motherland Party Mesut Yılmaz. I wish mercy from Allah and condolences to his precious family and the Turkish nation", the tweet says.
Yilmaz was the leader of the Motherland Party (Anavatan Partisi) from 1991 to 2002. He held various political offices and served as Prime Minister of Turkey three times - in 1991, 1996, and 1997-1999.
