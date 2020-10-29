Man Arrested in Jeddah After Stabbing a Guard at French Consulate

A man was arrested in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after stabbing a guard at the French consulate, state media have reported.
According to Sky News Arabia, the guard was injured with a sharp object. He was hospitalised and his life is not in danger, the French Embassy said.
The suspected attacker is a Saudi citizen, he was detained by police, the embassy added.
"The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack. The guard was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger," a statement by the embassy reads.
The French consulate in Jeddah has issued a statement condemning the attack.
#Saudi citizen attacks French Consulate guard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The man has been arrested by security forces. French Embassy asks diplomats and officials to remain vigilant and safe. pic.twitter.com/8s801wlaoN— Gautam Aggarwal (@gauaggbjp) October 29, 2020
