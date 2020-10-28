Fatah is Calling Arabs to Prepare for 'The Jews' Graveyard' in Facebook Clip, Israel's Watchdog Says

The Facebook page of Fatah, a party chaired by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, was taken down last year “as a precautionary measure” against complete deactivation after numerous complaints from the Israeli-based Palestinian Media Watch organisation which slammed the content of many of the group’s posts.

The Palestinian Authority’s Fatah movement has posted a video clip on its Facebook page that features an excerpt for a song calling for the Arab states to “unite” and prepare for the “Jews’ graveyard”, according to a translation by Israeli non-governmental Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) group.

The Fatah video post was accompanied by a caption that West Bank’s Ramallah city, just 10 kilometers from Jerusalem was “stormed” on 13 October.

According to the Israeli watchdog, the song used in a clip calls for Jerusalem “to be freed of the Jews”.

“When the Arabness becomes heretical and it becomes Zionist and American; We will come to [Jerusalem] with the knights of Allah; Rejoice! You’ll be freed of the Jews; We will redeem you; The borders [between the Arabs] will be broken down; And we will be united; This is the Jews’ graveyard”, the lyrics from a clip published on 13 October suggest, as translated by PMW.

PMW believes that the translated lyrics referring to "'the Arabness' becoming 'heretical, Zionist, and American'," refer to the recent signing of peace agreements between Israel and two Arab nations, the UAE and Bahrain. The normalisation agreements, called the Abraham Accords, was harshly criticised by the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas personally, who called it a “treason” and “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.

According to PMW, the full song was first published back in December 2017 when US President Donald Trump decided to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognising Jerusalem as the capital.

It’s not the first time Fatah, also known as the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, came under fire from PMW for its outbursts on social media.

In September 2019, Fatah had to deactivate its Facebook page temporarily after numerous complaints from PMW about its content, and worrying that the platform “would shut it down permanently because of that Israeli organisation’s campaign”.

PMW asserted back then that Fatah was using its page to “incite and glorify hatred and violence” with some of its posts. As the account was later restored, PMW still insists that “Fatah continues misusing Facebook to promote anti-semitism and the killing of Jews”.