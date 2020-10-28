Register
16:33 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, 9 September 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City. 2014 was supposed to be a record-breaking year for tourist visits to Israel. But all that changed when this summer’s 50-day war between Israel and Hamas prompted jittery travellers to cancel their trip en masse. Merchants in Jerusalem’s Old City say they felt the sting. The area’s cobblestone streets are typically full of tourists visiting the holy sites within the famed walls. But they've been eerily empty over the summer.

    Fatah is Calling Arabs to Prepare for 'The Jews' Graveyard' in Facebook Clip, Israel's Watchdog Says

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/44/1078874493_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ebc34a612871e68defc4caa115df5ada.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010281080902358-fatah-is-calling-arabs-to-prepare-for-the-jews-graveyard-in-facebook-clip-israels-watchdog-says/

    The Facebook page of Fatah, a party chaired by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, was taken down last year “as a precautionary measure” against complete deactivation after numerous complaints from the Israeli-based Palestinian Media Watch organisation which slammed the content of many of the group’s posts.

    The Palestinian Authority’s Fatah movement has posted a video clip on its Facebook page that features an excerpt for a song calling for the Arab states to “unite” and prepare for the “Jews’ graveyard”, according to a translation by Israeli non-governmental Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) group.

    The Fatah video post was accompanied by a caption that West Bank’s Ramallah city, just 10 kilometers from Jerusalem was “stormed” on 13 October.

    According to the Israeli watchdog, the song used in a clip calls for Jerusalem “to be freed of the Jews”.

    “When the Arabness becomes heretical and it becomes Zionist and American; We will come to [Jerusalem] with the knights of Allah; Rejoice! You’ll be freed of the Jews; We will redeem you; The borders [between the Arabs] will be broken down; And we will be united; This is the Jews’ graveyard”, the lyrics from a clip published on 13 October suggest, as translated by PMW.

    PMW believes that the translated lyrics referring to "'the Arabness' becoming 'heretical, Zionist, and American'," refer to the recent signing of peace agreements between Israel and two Arab nations, the UAE and Bahrain. The normalisation agreements, called the Abraham Accords, was harshly criticised by the Palestinian Authority and President Mahmoud Abbas personally, who called it a “treason” and “betrayal” of the Palestinian cause.

    According to PMW, the full song was first published back in December 2017 when US President Donald Trump decided to move the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognising Jerusalem as the capital.

    It’s not the first time Fatah, also known as the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, came under fire from PMW for its outbursts on social media.

    In September 2019, Fatah had to deactivate its Facebook page temporarily after numerous complaints from PMW about its content, and worrying that the platform “would shut it down permanently because of that Israeli organisation’s campaign”.

    PMW asserted back then that Fatah was using its page to “incite and glorify hatred and violence” with some of its posts. As the account was later restored, PMW still insists that “Fatah continues misusing Facebook to promote anti-semitism and the killing of Jews”.

    Tags:
    Fatah, Donald Trump, Jerusalem, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse