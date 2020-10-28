Ankara Has Legitimate Right to Act Against Militants on Turkish-Syrian Border, Erdogan Says

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries want to "relaunch the crusades" by attacking Islam.
He also added that Ankara has a "legitimate right to act once again" if soldiers along its border with Syria are not removed, as quoted by Reuters. The comment was made as Erdogan addressed his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.
Commenting on a recent Russian airstrike in Syria's Idlib, Erdogan claimed that "lasting peace in Syria was not wanted".
His remark came shortly after Russia called on Turkey to take joint measures to eleminate terrorist groups in the territory of the Idlib de-escalation zone and "release citizens illegally detained by militants".
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)