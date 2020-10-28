Protest Outside French Embassy in Tehran Following Macron's Comments on Islam 'in Crisis' - Video

Iranians have gathered outside the French Embassy in the capital, Tehran, on Wednesday, 28 October to protest against what they perceive as anti-Islamic sentiment in France after President Emmanuel Macron said the religion was "in crisis".
On 21 October, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Samuel Paty, a French history teacher who was murdered by a radicalised teenager after Paty displayed cartoons in class depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad, as Muslims consider any picture of Muhammad to be blasphemous.
The French head of state described Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world today" and promised new legislation that would create "enlightened Islam" in the country. Since then, he has drawn much condemnation from Muslim-majority countries, including Turkey, Pakistan, and Iran, with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accusing Macron of fuelling "extremism".
Follow Sputnik Feed to Find Out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)