Macron Urged to Avoid Playing With Muslims' Sentiments by Iran's Top General

The Iranian major general's remarks towards Macron came as Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, also denounced the French head of state for "insulting Muslims and their sanctities".

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has recently criticized French President Emmanuel Macron over the latter's support for the caricatures that depict the Islamic prophet Mohammad, Tasnim News Agency reports.

According to the media outlet, Bagheri has denounced the "anti-human rights comments" made by Macron, and called upon "world intellectuals and elites" to advice the authorities in France to "avoid playing with the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims" and to stop such a "dangerous game".

The major general also reportedly described as “surprising” the fact that the ones attempting to "attribute the brutal terrorist activities to Islam" are the Western governments, including France, who have "given birth" to "terrorist groups like Daesh*".

At the same time, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has also denounced Macron for “insulting Muslims and their sanctities", arguing that such behavior only fuels extremism.

On 21 October, Macron delivered a speech during a commemoration ceremony for Samuel Paty, a French history teacher who was murdered by a radicalized teenager after he displaying in class caricatures depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

The French head of state described Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world today", promised new legislation that would create "enlightened Islam" in the country.

*Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries.