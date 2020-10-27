Ankara Says 2 Terrorists Responsible for Iskenderun Blast Arrived From Syria's Manbij

"According to the intelligence, a group of four people via two flights ... flew from Manbij on powered paragliders and landed in the Nur Mountains [in Hatay province]. They were detected by our security forces, and on 19 October, one terrorist was neutralised and one was captured. In Iskenderun, our special services neutralised the two remaining terrorists", Dogan said, as quoted by the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.
Dogan added that no locals were killed in the blast.
Meanwhile, local police said that one police officer was injured during the operation to neutralise the terrorists and was hospitalised.
The blast took place late on Monday after the security forces detected a car with the two terrorists inside and started the operation to capture them. During the detention of one of the terrorists, he blew himself up.
