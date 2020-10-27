Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Important Target' in Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport, Group's Spokesman Says

Yemen's Houthis have attacked an "important target" in Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, the group's military spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.
This comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition announced that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi Movement.
Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition forces have been involved in reciprocal attacks recently, with the Houthis sending drones packed with explosives into Saudi Arabia, where they are destroyed, and Riyadh launching airstrikes against Houthi positions.
An armed conflict between the government of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since 2014. Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign against the Houthis after they ousted Hadi in 2015. However, five years later, the Houthis still control much of Yemen.
According to the United Nations, the war in Yemen has claimed the lives of over 110,000 people and has caused a severe humanitarian crisis.
