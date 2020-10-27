Saudi-Led Coalition Forces Destroy Houthi Drone, Spokesman Says

On Monday, Saudi state-run TV reported that the coalition forces had intercepted an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi Movement.

Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Yemeni Shia rebel Houthi movement toward Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki has said.

"The joint coalition forces have managed to intercept and destroy a booby-trapped drone launched by the Houthi militia systematically and deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects in the southern region," al-Maliki said, as cited by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The spokesman did not report any casualties or material damage.

Earlier in the day, the Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, told the Houthi-run Al Masirah broadcaster that the movement's air force hit a sensitive target at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia by using its UAV.

This comes a day after the Saudi-led coalition announced that they had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthi Movement.

Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition forces have been involved in reciprocal attacks recently, with the Houthis sending drones packed with explosives into Saudi Arabia, where they are destroyed, and Riyadh launching airstrikes against Houthi positions.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed A Houthi rebel fighter holds his a weapon during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Iranian-backed Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Houthi rebels control the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north, where most of the population lives. They are at war with a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition fighting on behalf of the internationally recognized government.

An armed conflict between the government of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen since 2014. Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign against the Houthis after they ousted Hadi in 2015. However, five years later, the Houthis still control much of Yemen.

According to the United Nations, the war in Yemen has killed more than 110,000 people and has caused a severe humanitarian crisis.