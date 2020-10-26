Airstrike in Syria’s Idlib Province Reportedly Kills Over 40 Militants

A total of 43 militants belonging to the Faylaq al-Sham group (the Sham Legion) were killed as a result of the strike launched by Russia’s forces on its military training camp, located in Idlib’s area of Jabal Duwayli near the Haram town, which shares a border with Turkey, the Al Watan newspaper reported, adding 60 other terrorists were injured in the attack.
Local media reported last week that the US-led international coalition had attacked by a drone strike the gathering place of the heads of a number of radical groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra*. Over 20 leaders were reportedly eliminated, including Syrians and people of other nationalities.
Syria has been facing a period of instability since 2011, with the Bashar Assad government fighting a number of opposition groups and terrorist organisations. As of now, the country’s authorities have been primarily focusing on the political settlement of the ongoing crisis, the restoration of Syria and the return of refugees.
*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)