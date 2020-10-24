Demonstrators Protest Outside Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Residence in Jerusalem - Video

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem, where protesters have gathered outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, 24 October, demanding that he resign over his ongoing corruption charges and his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Israel has seen several months of anti-Netanyahu protests, which have occasionally spilled over into scuffles with police.
Rallies have been taking place not only outside PM Netanyahu's estate on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, but also in Tel Aviv and other locations across the country.
Netanyahu is on trial for a string of cases alleging he had been receiving pricey tokens from billionaire friends and illegally paid to obtain more favourable coverage in the national media.
The prime minister has rejected all accusations of wrongdoing.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
All comments
Show new comments (0)