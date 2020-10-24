Register
12:07 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on January 3, 2016, shows the Sudanese ministry of foreign affairs in the capital Khartoum

    'Pay Enough Ransom': Iran Blasts Sudan's 'Phoney' Deal to Normalise Relations With Israel

    © AFP 2020 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010241080869125-pay-enough-ransom-iran-blasts-sudans-phoney-deal-to-normalise-relations-with-israel/

    Israel and Sudan on Friday agreed to normalise their bilateral ties in a deal brokered by the United States, making Sudan the third Arab state to usher in full-fledged diplomatic relations with the Jewish state in the past two months.

    Iran's Foreign Ministry has portrayed a US-brokered Sudan-Israel deal to normalise ties as "phoney", accusing Khartoum of paying "a ransom" in exchange for Washington taking the North African country off a list of state sponsors of terrorism, where it was added in 1993, soon after the rise to power of now ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

    "Pay enough ransom, close your eyes to the crimes against Palestinians, then you'll be taken off the so-called 'terrorism' blacklist", the ministry tweeted in English, going on to fume:

    "Obviously, the list is as phoney as the US fight against terrorism. Shameful".

    The deal was sealed on Friday during a three-sided telephone call involving the Sudanese, Israeli, and American authorities. This marks the third Arab government after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to formally halt hostilities with Israel in the run-up to the US election.

    The deal was negotiated on the US side by senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and national security official Miguel Correa, with Kushner, for his part, calling the agreement "a great breakthrough".

    US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he would take Sudan off the list of terrorism sponsors once it had deposited the $335 million the country had earlier vowed to pay in compensation.

    Khartoum then moved to place the money in a special escrow account specially set up for the victims of the al-Qaeda* attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

    Palestinian leaders have condemned recent Arab overtures to Israel as a blatant betrayal of their cause for statehood in the West Bank, ripping the Sudanese move as "a new stab in their back".

    Meanwhile, both Israel and America, which has been acting as a mediator, have stated the deal is just a continuation of an apparent trend for peace agreements with the Jewish state, with Netanyahu for his part praising the "expansion of the peace circle". Donald Trump has expressed certainty that Iran will also join a "deal like this" in the foreseeable future.

    Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrives for the signing of peace agreement between the Sudan's transitional government and Sudanese revolutionary movements to end decades-old conflict, in Juba, South Sudan October 3, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SAMIR BOL
    Khartoum Thanks US for Potential Exclusion of Sudan From Terrorism Sponsors List

    In recent weeks the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to agree to formal relations with Israel, with the motions coming a short while before the US presidential election. In the earlier years, two other countries formally put aside hostilities with the Jewish state - Egypt and Jordan.

     

    * Al-Qaeda is a terror group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Despite Historic Deal With Sudan, Israeli Tweeps Still Divided Over Pact and Attitude Towards PM
    Trump Tells Congress He Will Remove Sudan From Terrorism Blacklist
    Sudan Becomes Fifth Arab State to Agree to Normalise Relations With Israel
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, Israel, Sudan, Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse