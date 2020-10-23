Blast Causes Fire at Petrochemical Plant in Southwest Iran, Reports Say

An explosion has hit a petrochemical plant in the Iranian city of Bandar Mahshahr, causing a major fire, state media reported.
Firefighters have already contained the fire, according to unconfirmed information. No casualties have been reported so far.
Videos allegedly showing the fire with black fumes rising to the sky have emerged online.
— ܡܐܪܝܘ 🇱🇧🇬🇧 (@MarioLeb79) October 23, 2020
انفجار در واحد اروماتیک پتروشیمی بندر امام
— العربیہ فارسی (@AlArabiya_Fa) October 23, 2020
Numerous incidents and explosions have occurred all over Iran since June, leaving dozens of people dead and injured. On 3 October, a blast killed a worker in an industrial zone in Iran’s central Isfahan province, IRNA reported.
In early July, a major explosion hit the Natanz, Iran's largest uranium enrichment facility. However, no casualties or leaks of radioactive materials from the facility were reported.
Prior to the Natanz incident, another blast hit a medical facility on 30 June in Tehran that resulted in 19 deaths.
