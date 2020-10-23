Turkey Not Going to Discuss S-400 Tests With US, Erdogan Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey will not have any consultations with the United States regarding tests of the S-400 air defence systems purchased from Russia, Washington's approach is not binding, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The tests are correct, they have been carried out and they are being carried out. The approach of the US is not binding for us in any way because how can we not test the means that we have? Of course, we are not going to consult that with the US. Not only for S-400 but in addition to that many other heavy and light weapons. Some of them are purchased from the US, we also carry out tests for them, and now, in a similar fashion, we will continue making tests and drills", Erdogan said, as aired by the TRT broadcaster.

© AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry Military officials work around a Russian transport aircraft, carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, after it landed at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed on Thursday that his country had conducted tests of the S-400 air defence systems in Sinop, noting that this was just scheduled work within the contract.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement on the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. In 2019, Turkey received several S-400 batteries worth $2.5 billion.

However, the deal has been strongly criticised by NATO and the United States, who have cited security concerns relating to the S-400s alleged incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems, with Washington suspending Ankara from the F-35 stealth jet programme, and threatening to completely remove the country from the project.