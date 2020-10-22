Israeli Air Force Strikes Targets in East, Central Gaza Strip Following Rocket Launches - Reports

Early reports from the area have detailed that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the IDF conducted an airstrike east of central Gaza early Friday morning.
Additionally, aircraft operated by the IAF targeted an area east of the southern Gazan city of Khan Younis. The open area, presumed to be an underground structure, was struck at least twice by Israeli forces.
Reports that this strike hit underground infrastructure. Could be underground launchers.#Gaza #Israel— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) October 22, 2020
[Knish]
Alleged footage from the scene near Khan Younis has been uploaded to social media.
Video from Gaza during the IDF strikes near Khan Younis pic.twitter.com/bBvIqseeuE— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 22, 2020
Additional IDF airstrikes were reported in Khan Younis and an area west of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.
Southern #Gaza— Aleph א ☕ Fox2, Fox2 (@no_itsmyturn) October 22, 2020
[H.T @LocalFocus1] pic.twitter.com/MpbxtXTCFs
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)