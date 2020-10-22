US Treasury Department Issues Sanctions Against Two Senior Hezbollah Officials

Washington has levied sanctions against Nabil Qaouk and Hassan al-Baghdadi, two figures on Hezbollah's governing Central Council, claiming that as such, the individuals facilitate terrorism using financial assets abroad, including in the United States.
According to the US Treasury's press release, "all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons, are blocked" until they are registered with the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. OFAC is empowered to grant them specific licenses or exemptions, but generally does not.
“Hizballah’s senior leaders are responsible for creating and implementing the terrorist organization’s destabilizing and violent agenda against U.S. interests and those of our partners around the world,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in the release. “We must continue to hold Hizballah accountable for its horrific actions as we approach the 37th anniversary of Hizballah’s bombing of the US Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon.”
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
All comments
Show new comments (0)