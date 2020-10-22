Video: Two Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, One Intercepted by Iron Dome - IDF

Video published to social media shows the air defense system's interception above Ashkelon.
Footage of the Iron Dome interceptions, seen from Gaza pic.twitter.com/JXGGEzDub4— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 22, 2020
"Two launches were identified from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory," The IDF detailed in a translated tweet. However, only one rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome.
Images from Gaza show the 2 launches towards Ashkelon pic.twitter.com/y7ZFOSC4Uq— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 22, 2020
Citing a Magen David Adom spokesperson, Israeli journalist Or Heller reported that no related casualty calls have been received by the national emergency medical service.
Multiple Red Alerts activated for possible incoming rocket(s) in southern #Israel. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/Qpi23jsa9h— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) October 22, 2020
