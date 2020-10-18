Israeli Delegation Heads to Bahrain to Establish Formal Ties

On Sunday, 18 October, a delegation of Israeli and US officials will fly to Bahrain to negotiate cooperation agreements and finalise a peace treaty between Israel and Bahrain.
They are expected to sign a series of bilateral agreements between Jerusalem and Manama, including a so-called Joint Communiqué that will officially establish diplomatic relations between the countries.
The delegations will be flown to Manama on El Al Airlines Flight 973.
Last month, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi stated that peace deals with Arab countries became possible only after years of diplomatic efforts, and would benefit the Middle East as a region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)