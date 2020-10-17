Register
16:24 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II

    UK-Made Drones Could Have Been Used as Targets in Turkey's Alleged S-400 Test, US Media Claims

    © Sputnik / Kirill Yasko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    5100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107971/77/1079717716_0:194:3130:1954_1200x675_80_0_0_364da2b97bff9fad3502e9a1b3150cf1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010171080802227-uk-made-drones-could-have-been-used-as-targets-in-turkeys-alleged-s-400-test-us-media-claims/

    The US strongly opposed the Turkish intention to buy Russian-made air defence systems and recently warned Ankara against officially deploying it, let alone running practical tests. Numerous reports, however, have suggested that Turkey plans to test its S-400s between 10 and 16 October.

    Turkey transported 10 UK-made Banshee target drones to the Sinop firing range at the same time it was purportedly transferring its S-400 air defence systems to the same location, the Drive magazine said, citing reports. According to the magazine, the drones could have been part of the alleged capability tests of the S-400s Ankara purchased from Russia.

    While the tests themselves have never been officially confirmed, Turkish social media users have posted several videos of a missile trail in the air near Sinop on 16 October. Prior to this, netizens also posted videos showing the transporting of the S-400 missile systems in the direction of the city of Sinop, located on the Black Sea coast.

    Sputnik's source in the defence industry said that the tests took place and were successful. According to the source, S-400s successfully downed three targets with three missiles.

    US Opposes Turkey's Tests of S-400s

    The reports of Turkey purportedly testing its S-400s sparked concern in the US, with the State Department vowing to condemn the trial, should it be confirmed. Washington further threatened Ankara with consequences to bilateral cooperation, if it tested or decided to test the systems obtained from Russia.

    "If confirmed, we would condemn in the strongest terms the S-400 test missile launch as incompatible with Turkey's responsibilities as a NATO ally and strategic partner of the US. The US has been clear on our expectation that the S-400 system should not be operationalised. We have also been clear on the potential serious consequences for our security relationship if Turkey activates the system", State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

    The US has been opposing the plans of its NATO ally to buy the Russian systems since the deal was struck in 2017, but Ankara insisted that its national security needs required an air defence system. Turkey further pointed out that Washington had stalled talks on the sale of Patriot systems for years, prompting the country's decision to procure defences from another supplier.

    Anti-aircraft defense system S-400 Triumph
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Senators Urge US to Sanction Turkey Amid Reports Ankara Activated S-400 to Detect F-16s

    Washington claims Russia's S-400s are incompatible with the NATO defence grid, despite having no issues in the past with Greece buying S-300 systems from Moscow. The other point of concern for the US is an allegation that the Kremlin might use the Turkish S-400s to reveal weaknesses in American jets, including the F-35. Turkey repeatedly offered the White House to jointly work out a solution to these concerns, but Washington has dismissed them and insisted on Turkey ditching the systems or at least not activating them, threatening to slap the country with sanctions otherwise. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called these demands unacceptable.

    Related:

    US Urges Turkey to 'Pull Back' S-400 Defence System
    Video of Alleged S-400 Test Carried Out in Turkey's Black Sea Coastal City of Sinop Goes Viral
    S-300s, S-400s to Be Modified to Use Various Types of Missiles Simultaneously, Report Says
    Turkey Restricts Area for Possible Testing of Its S-400 Systems Near Black Sea Coast
    US Condemns Turkey's S-400 Test 'In Strongest Terms', If Confirmed
    Tags:
    test, air defence system, UK, S-400 Triumph, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cadet from the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School during horse riding practice.
    No Time to Horse Around: Russian Female Cadets Show Off Riding Skills
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse