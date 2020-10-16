Israeli Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes on Gaza Strip - Reports

According to local reports, Israeli aircraft bombed an observation post along Gaza's eastern border with Israel. There was also at least one unconfirmed report the explosion had been a balloon with explosives attached to it and not an airstrike.
Friday evening, a rocket fired from Gaza set off air sirens in the Israeli town of Netiv Ha'asara, just north of Gaza, before exploding harmlessly in an empty field.
The incident came after news earlier this week the Israeli government had advanced plans to build nearly 5,000 housing units in the Palestinian West Bank, which is already heavily colonized with Israeli settlements and which Jerusalem only narrowly backed away from plans to annex earlier this year.
