Register
10:20 GMT16 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Minister of Education Naftali Bennett, who is also the leader of the religious Jewish Home party, arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

    Hero or Lunatic? How do Palestinians View Naftali Bennett, PM Netanyahu's Main Challenger?

    © AP Photo / Jim Hollander
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107921/40/1079214063_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_42100653178def2ce6d93abc7952b745.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010161080787041-hero-or-lunatic-how-do-palestinians-view-naftali-bennett-pm-netanyahus-main-challenger/

    While many in Israel regard the former defence chief as a potential replacement for Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinians are dreading that prospect, says a Ramallah-based expert. The prime reason for this is his hawkish views and zero compromise on key issues including Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.

    For many Israelis, the country's former defence minister, Naftali Bennet, is associated with the battle he now leads against the raging coronavirus.

    Vocal about how the current government is mishandling the pandemic, Bennett seems to be offering an alternative. 

    Several months ago, he was the one who set up the so-called civilian coronavirus cabinet, comprised of medical professionals and economists that offered tangible solutions.

    And now, as Israel has been hit by the second wave of the pandemic, he's making sure to tour towns and cities affected by the virus, visit local hospitals, and talk to people to hear out their concerns and frustrations, a stark contrast to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is rarely seen on the ground.

    Potential Replacement

    This flurry of activity appears to be bearing fruit. In mid-September, a Channel 13 survey showed Netanyahu, who is being held responsible for the mismanagement of the pandemic, sinking in the polls and only getting 30 of the 120 seats in the Knesset. 

    In contrast to him, Bennett only became stronger, receiving 22 seats in the same survey, an absolute record since he entered politics.

    Naftali Bennett
    © AP Photo / David Vaaknin, Pool
    Naftali Bennett

    However, less than a month later, he broke that record too. Another Israeli survey revealed that had elections been held these days, Bennet would have received 23 seats, compared to Netanyahu's 26, a significant drop from the 36 his party received in the last round of elections held in March.

    Challenging the prime minister with these figures, Bennett is positioning himself as Netanyahu's natural replacement, prompting excitement among Israel's liberal circles, who are determined to see current PM leave office.

    Bennett - a Disaster for Palestinians?

    But the prospect of getting Bennett as a prime minister is perceived as a "disaster" by Palestinians, who are concerned about the path Israel would be taking under his leadership.

    Hani Al-Masri, director of the Masarat Centre for Research and Studies in Ramallah, believes Bennett is an extremist, who cares little about the rights of the Palestinians.

    "This is a man, who wants to revive Israel's settlements in Gaza [dismantled in 2005 - ed.]. This is a man, who wants to establish an Israeli presence on all of the Palestinian land, without any compromise. And this is the man, who thinks that the Jewish race is superior to Arabs and that Palestinians should not be given any basic rights".

    Al-Masri's concerns are understandable, especially given that the political platform of Bennett's party Yamina doesn't leave room for skepticism of what his intentions are. 

    Apart from not being willing to budge on the issue of Jerusalem which he considers as the unified and undivided capital of "Israel only", he also rejects the notion of Palestinian prisoners' release and speaks in favour of the Jewish state's continued expansion in the disputed West Bank.

    A general view shows the Dome of the Rock (C) and the Al-Aqsa mosques (R) in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on November 21, 2014
    © AFP 2020 / THOMAS COEX
    A general view shows the Dome of the Rock (C) and the Al-Aqsa mosques (R) in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's old city on November 21, 2014

    Palestinians had a glimpse of what the future might hold for them during his short term in the Defence Ministry.

    Back then, he supported the IDF, when it seized the body of a Palestinian killed while placing a bomb at the Gaza border fence, writing on Twitter that he was sick "of the hypocritical left-wing criticism of the 'inhumanity' of using a bulldozer to bring us the body of a terrorist who tried to murder (!) Israelis".

    Another manifestation of his attitude towards Palestinians was seen last December. At that time, he approved the construction of a new Jewish neighbourhood in Hebron, sparking strong criticism from Palestinian rights organisations. 

    A month later, he rejected US President Donald Trump's peace plan stipulating that Israel would extend its sovereignty over some 30 percent of the West Bank, saying the initiative jeopardised his country's security as it paved the way for the creation of an independent Palestinian state on the territories that he considered Jewish.

    It was for these reasons that Al-Masri says Israel's current prime minister is far better than Bennett.

    "Of course, neither of them cares about the rights of the Palestinians. But Netanyahu is more experienced and he is more flexible because he postponed his annexation plan. If it was up to Bennett, he would have never let it slip".

    Looking at the entire Israeli political spectrum, the expert doesn't pin his hopes on the Jewish state's parties and politicians to bring about the much-needed change.

    A Palestinian demonstrator holds a national flags in front of Israeli forces as they protest against President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
    © AP Photo / Majdi Mohammed
    A Palestinian demonstrator holds a national flags in front of Israeli forces as they protest against President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

    For him, Israel doesn't have "a partner" but the lack of a peace process cannot be blamed on only Israeli politicians, and Al-Masri emphasises the need for Palestinian unity to confront the Jewish state.

    "We are weak and fragmented and nobody will take us seriously now. For this to change, we need to get united. Then we need to develop a new strategy. Armed resistance didn't prove itself, so we need a combination of elements, the primary of which is international pressure. But that, of course, will take time".
    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, palestinians, Palestinians, Palestine, Palestinians, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Steaming Men, Hallelujah: Australian Firefighters Get Naked for Calendar
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse