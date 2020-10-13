US Moves to ‘Secure the Oil’ in Syria by Building New Base in Crude-Rich Deir ez-Zor

The US military is setting up a new military base in the Badia Desert town of al-Baghuz, Deir ez-Zor, just 1-2 kilometers from the border with Iraq along the Euphrates River, a Sputnik Arabic correspondent has reported, citing local sources.
Work on the base is said to have begun last week, with the first steps including the construction of a helipad to secure logistics. Sputnik’s sources have also said that Kurdish-majority Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants were deployed to the area around the base on Monday for guard duty.
The US has already established three illegal bases in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province, including near the al-Omar oil field and the Koniko gas plant, as well as the administrative border between the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.
In related news, tribal sources in Deir ez-Zor’s countryside told Sputnik Arabic that US troops and SDF militiamen have carried out three days-worth of raids on civilian homes in the Arab-majority tribal towns of Theban, al-Hawaij, al-Busirah and al-Shuhail, arresting over 50 people and motorcycles.
Over the weekend, Hasakah residents told the Syrian Arab News Agency that a convoy of 20 tankers laden with oil left the US and SDF-occupied region of Jazira heading for the illegal Al-Waleed border crossing point between Syria and Iraq. Last month, 35 more tankers slipped across the border.
On Saturday, a SANA correspondent also reported that US forces had reinforced their positions in Hasakaha city amid tensions with local residents.
Home to the vast majority of Syria’s oil and gas resources, Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor have become hotspots for tensions between the Syrian government, pro-Damascus locals, the SDF and US forces, and Turkey-backed militias.
President Trump has repeatedly announced that Washington would be “keeping” Syria’s oil resources, despite concerns that such actions may violate international laws against pillaging. In October 2019, the Russian military released a detailed intelligence report on US oil smuggling activities, accusing the Pentagon, private contractors, the CIA, Kurdish militias and American energy concerns of shipping as much as $30 million-worth of oil out of the country every month.
All comments
Show new comments (0)