Militants Conduct 15 Attacks in Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Russian Military Says

Idlib remains one of the last strongholds of terrorists and insurgent militant groups in the country, controlled mainly by terrorists from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly known as the Nusra Front*). Militants also open fire in the Aleppo province occasionally, according to the Centre for Syrian Reconciliation.
"We have registered 15 instances of shelling in Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of the Nusra terrorists", Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.
The Russian military specified that no firing by Turkish-controlled armed groups was recorded over the past 24 hours.
Recently, the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Syria has recorded several violations in the Syrian provinces, including Latakia, Aleppo, and Hama.
*Al-Nusra Front (also known as Jabhat al-Nusra, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states
