Register
21:14 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq early Friday, March 27, 2020. Iraq's military on Thursday said at least two rockets hit inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government and home to the American Embassy, in the first attack following a brief lull in violence from earlier this month.

    Militia Groups Offer US Truce in Iraq If Washington Withdraws Troops, Report Claims

    © AP Photo / Ali Abdul Hassan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080741469_0:270:2730:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_5bad448db7a767dcc66a42f822d3f16c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010111080741499-militia-groups-offer-us-truce-in-iraq-if-washington-withdraws-troops-report-claims/

    Amid frequent attacks in the so-called Green Zone' in Baghdad, several countries, including the United States, have warned Iraq that they may shut down their embassies in the area if shellings on diplomatic missions continue.

    Iraqi militia groups have agreed to temporarily stop shellings targeting the American military presence in the country, as long as the US-led coalition withdraws its troops from Iraq "in line with a parliamentary resolution", The Associated Press reported, citing three militia officials.

    "The militia factions offered a truce and will refrain from targeting the US in Iraq, including the US Embassy, on the condition that American forces withdraw within an 'acceptable timeframe'", said Mohammed Mohie, a spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah.

    If Washington fails to withdraw troops, however, "the resistance factions will resume their military activities with all the capabilities available to them", Mohie reportedly outlined.

    According to AP, the Coordinating Body of the Iraqi Resistance - said to include Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al-Haq and Harakat al-Nujaba - announced on Saturday a “cessation of its operations against foreign, especially American forces and interests in Iraq".

    “The truce came after major personalities intervened and mediated in order to persuade these factions to stop the bombing operations until the end of the American election. [...] These were messages that these personalities conveyed", Mohie said, cited by AP.

    The length of the truce has not been specified, as two other unnamed spokespersons echoed Mohie's remarks, saying only  that it is "open-ended".

    As the Green Zone, the area in Baghdad that hosts the diplomatic missions for several nations, is frequently attacked, Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed in late September that "a number of countries", including the US, had warned Iraq that their embassies may be permanently closed as a result.

    Al-Kadhimi expressed his concern for embassy shutdowns, saying it would terminate cooperation between Iraq and the rest of the world, which would be "dangerous considering the challenges Baghdad is facing".

    Green Zone inside Baghdad, Iraq
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    Green Zone inside Baghdad, Iraq

    Despite no group officially claiming responsibility for the attacks on the Green Zone, Washington has blamed what it describes as Iran-backed militias for the shellings. 

    In January, a US drone attack that killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad's international airport prompted a response from Tehran, as it shelled American military bases located in Iraq after warning that such attacks would occur.

    Following the attacks, the Iraqi parliament voted on a non-binding resolution that envisaged ousting US troops from the country - something that the Trump administration, while announcing plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq, has yet to do.

    As of 9 September, there are said to be some 5,200 American troops in Iraq, according to US Central Command.

    Related:

    Video: US-Led Coalition Conducts Carrier-Launched Airstrikes on Daesh Targets in Iraq
    Iraqi Prime Minister Confirms US May Close Embassy If Shelling Continues
    Two Katyusha Rockets Fall Near Baghdad's Green Zone
    Hezbollah Leader Warns of Op to Revive Daesh to Justify US Military Presence in Syria, Iraq
    Unidentified Aircraft Attack Pro-Baghdad Militia in Iraq Near Border With Syria, Report Says
    Tags:
    Hezbollah, Trump Adminstration, Shiite militias, militia, Green Zone, Baghdad, US troops, Iraq, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse