Register
17:04 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Reportedly Sneaks 20 More Tankers-Worth of Stolen Syrian Oil Out of Country

    © AP Photo / Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107720/71/1077207187_0:214:2879:1833_1200x675_80_0_0_63cdb4d733f263906950b2652704883d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010111080740721-us-reportedly-sneaks-20-more-tankers-worth-of-stolen-syrian-oil-out-of-country/

    In late 2019, US President Donald Trump openly admitted that Washington had “left troops behind” in Syria “only for the oil.” Damascus has blasted Trump for pillaging the Arab Republic’s resources, but President Bashar Assad also praised him for openly admitting the real reason US forces continue to occupy part of his country.

    A convoy of 20 tankers laden with oil pumped from wells in US-occupied region of al-Jazeera left Hasakah province heading toward the illegal al-Walid border crossing between Syria and Iraq on Saturday night, local sources have told the Syrian Arab News Agency.

    SANA’s sources did not provide any more information about the convoy’s composition, and whether or not it included any military escorts.

    In late September, the news agency reported that another convoy consisting of 35 tanker trucks had slipped across the border, with more smuggling incidents reported this past summer.

    Late last year, Russian military intelligence released a report on US oil smuggling activities in Syria, revealing that the Pentagon, private contractors, the CIA and Kurdish militias were shipping up to $30 million-worth of black gold out of the war-torn country every month.

    In a related development, SANA reported Sunday that US forces had brought a convoy of 30 vehicles into Syria from Iraq via the al-Walid crossing point to shore up its bases in Hasakah region, with the convoy said to include refrigerator trucks, tankers, and multiple Hummers, with aircraft providing air cover as the convoy traveled toward Qamishli city. Some 55 vehicles including 13 military units were deployed to the city a week earlier.

    Also Sunday, reports emerged that an SDF militia member was killed and several others were wounded in attacks on their positions in the Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor countryside by unidentified militants in gun and bomb attacks. Two days earlier, four SDF troops were reportedly killed and several others wounded after an improvised explosive device blew up near their military vehicles. The SDF is known to be fighting a combination of Turkish-backed militants and Daesh (ISIS)* remnants in areas under its control. At the same time, the group and its US allies have repeatedly faced off with Syrian civilians protesting their occupation and alleged mistreatment.

    © AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
    Black Gold: Who Controls Syria’s Oil, and How Much is It All Worth?
    The vast majority of Syria’s oil resources are concentrated in the country’s northeastern provinces of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor. Before the beginning of its foreign-backed civil war in 2011, the country was able to use its oil resources, modest compared to some other regional nations, to provide itself with energy self-sufficiency, and to generate roughly 20 percent of the state’s revenues. Damascus estimates that it will need the equivalent of between $200 and $400 billion to rebuild from the war. However, reconstruction efforts have been hindered by the continued presence of US forces, their Kurdish allies, and Turkey-backed militias in the region, and their pilfering of Syrian resources.

    In August, Damascus denounced a US energy' company's signing of an oil deal with the SDF, calling it an act of "aggression" against Syria's sovereignty, and suggesting that its main objective was "to hinder the efforts of the state aimed at the reconstruction of what was destroyed by terrorism supported mainly by the US administratoin itself."

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Seventeen People Killed, 53 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Aleppo, Source Says
    Two Daesh Members Known as 'the Beatles' Face Life Sentence in US for Beheading Americans in Syria
    Non-Aligned Movement Demands Israel Withdraw to 1967 Borders With Syria
    US Convoy Flanked by Choppers Has Reportedly Reinforced Positions in Hasakah City, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse