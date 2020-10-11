Register
07:31 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Placard with the colors of the Palestinian flags in front of Israeli barrier.

    Palestinian Curriculum Won't Embrace Israel Unless It Moves Away From Violations, Says PA Official

    © AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    200
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_7b1a43314002b3de952ab8694acaa0e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202010111080735763-palestinian-curriculum-wont-embrace-israel-unless-it-moves-away-from-violations-says-pa-official/

    21 members of the European Parliament have called on the EU to withhold the funds the bloc gives the Palestinian Authority, following the release of a study that showed PA textbooks still harboured notions of hatred and intolerance towards Israel and the Jewish people.

    It was only in May that the Palestinian cabinet promised to implement changes to its curriculum for the 2020-2021 school year, vowing to eradicate hatred and incitement against Israel that was present in its textbooks.

    Now, however, after the school year kicked off, a study by IMPACT-se, an Israeli research, policy and advocacy organisation that monitors the textbooks of the region, shows that the word given by the Palestinian Authority has not necessarily been kept.

    Quite the opposite was true, the study claims, stating that "the newly published textbooks were found to be more radical than those previously published."

    Hatred Still There

    After analysing more than 200 textbooks, the think-tank found that 145 of them did not make any changes to their content. Some, however, have become even more radical, using the notions of violence, martyrdom and jihad across all ages and all subjects. 

    The possibility of a peace with Israel was also rejected, whereas any historical Jewish presence in the area has been entirely omitted.

    Israel is still depicted as an aggressor, whereas Jews are considered to be colonialist occupiers, and "there is no hint at the possibility of solving the conflict peacefully," reads the IMPACT-se report.

    Addressing the issue, Sadek Al Khadour, the spokesman of the PA's education ministry, rejected Israeli claims that the Palestinian curriculum has become more radical and pointed the finger of blame at the Jewish state for trying to demonise the Palestinians.

    "They are just trying to depict us as a people, who do not believe in tolerance and peace and this is simply not true. We did enhance concepts of tolerance and acceptance of other religions, including that of Judaism," he reassured.

    However, Israel doesn't seem to be taken in by these reassurances, and nor does the EU.

    Last week, shortly after IMPACT-se released its study, 21 members of the European Parliament called on the EU "to undertake a thorough investigation and take immediate intervention" regarding PA textbooks and urged the European bloc to withhold some of its funding to Ramallah.

    Acceptance of Israel Impossible

    At the same time, Al Khadour doesn't hide the fact that his government didn't change its attitude towards Israel and that it didn't care to include notions of peace and acceptance in their textbooks.

    For the PA, such a move would be too revolutionary, too radical and somewhat out of place, especially given the upheavals Palestinians have seen over the past several years. 

    It was Israel's pressure that eventually led to Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital. 

    And it was the work of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that convinced President Donald Trump to acknowledge the legality of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, in which Israel continues to construct residential units, even though its so-called annexation plan has officially been taken off the table

    But the embrace of Israel and a change in the PA's attitude towards it cannot be possible for yet another reason - public opinion.

    In June, just days before Netanyahu decided to postpone his plan to extend Israel's sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, a poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research found that 75 percent of men and 67 percent of women wanted the PA to end its Oslo agreements with Israel.

    52 percent said they supported an armed struggle against the Jewish state, whereas 37 percent stated they no longer believed in a two-state solution.

    For many Israeli experts, these findings weren't surprising and some have even attributed the alarming numbers to the Palestinian education system, which breeds intolerance towards the Jewish state.

    "When you teach your children that their biggest achievement in life is to become martyrs and kill as many Jews as possible, you realise that the notion of peace is as remote as ever before," Prof. Abraham Sion, a former chair of the Centre for Law and Mass Media at Ariel University, told Sputnik in July.

    Yet, Al Khadour downplayed these and similar comments shifting the blame to Israel and its "atrocities".

    "Peace has nothing to do with Palestinian textbooks. Israeli curriculum is also teaching to treat Palestinians as their enemies," he said, referring to studies that showed the Jewish state's curriculum also featured a number of negative stereotypes against the PA.

    "How can we teach peace in our schools, when Israel keeps destroying our dream of an independent state and when it keeps our people under a blockade in Gaza?... Peace cannot be reached unless Israel puts an end to its violent crimes and stops its political, economic and military violations against our people." 

    Tags:
    European Parliament, Israel, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse