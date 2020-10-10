Saudi Coalition Destroys Explosive Drone Launched by Houthis Towards Saudi Arabia - SPA

Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesman for Saudi-led coalition, said Sunday that the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive boobytrapped drone launched towards the Kingdom by the Houthis, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
According to Al-Maliki, the drone has been launched deliberately to target civilian objects.
Saudi-led coalition has been reporting such attacks frequently during recent months, with the latest incident taking place on Saturday, as the coalition said it intercepted an explosive drone.
Earlier in the month, the Saudis said they destroyed a Houthi bomb boat in the waters of the Red Sea, in the vicinity of the Salif port.
The attacks continue as Yemen continues to be engulfed in a military conflict between the government forces led by the President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebel militia group. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition keeps carrying out military operations against the Houthis on request of the Yemeni president.
