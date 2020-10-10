Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drone Launched by Houthi Rebels, Reports Say

Saudi-led coalition forces have destroyed a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by the Houthi rebel movement, the Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.
“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Saturday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region,” the agency cited the official spokesman of the coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, as saying.
Earlier in the day, the agency reported a similar drone attack that had also been repelled by the coalition.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
